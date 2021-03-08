Delhi Metro Red Line: DMRC carries out massive renovation works on these metro stations; See features

The renovation activities by DMRC are now completed on 12 of the 21 metro stations.

Delhi Metro Red Line stations to boast new makeover! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting massive renovation on 21 of its Red Line stations between Dilshad Garden and Rithala section. The first Delhi Metro line- Red Line became operational in the year 2002 with the opening of the 8.4 km long stretch from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, comprising six metro stations. According to DMRC, the work was started by Delhi Metro from July 2019 onwards. The renovation activities by DMRC are now completed on 12 of the 21 metro stations. Some of the major Red Line stations where the renovation work is almost complete are Dilshad Garden, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Shastri Park, Jhilmil, Welcome, etc. The work at the rest of the metro stations will also be completed by May 2021. The renovation activities of these metro stations included: