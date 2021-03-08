Delhi Metro Red Line: DMRC carries out massive renovation works on these metro stations; See features

Some of the major Red Line stations where the renovation work is almost complete are Dilshad Garden, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Shastri Park, Jhilmil, Welcome, etc.
Delhi Metro Red Line stations to boast new makeover! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is conducting massive renovation on 21 of its Red Line stations between Dilshad Garden and Rithala section. The first Delhi Metro line- Red Line became operational in the year 2002 with the opening of the 8.4 km long stretch from Shahdara to Tis Hazari, comprising six metro stations. According to DMRC, the work was started by Delhi Metro from July 2019 onwards. The renovation activities by DMRC are now completed on 12 of the 21 metro stations. Some of the major Red Line stations where the renovation work is almost complete are Dilshad Garden, Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Shastri Park, Jhilmil, Welcome, etc. The work at the rest of the metro stations will also be completed by May 2021. The renovation activities of these metro stations included:
Finishing and replacement of exterior façade with contemporary material that is easy to maintain
Relaying dilapidated granite flooring done at concourse as well as ground level
Retroplating (chemical polishing) done at station platforms
External and internal painting of metro stations
Relaying as well as rerouting of old drainage system which was leading to leakages including desilting/cleaning of circulating area’s drainage network
Circulating area and footpath improvement for aesthetics and beautification of station premises
Replacement of Fire Doors and Rolling shutters as per requirement
New Signages provided at stations as per latest specifications
Painting of Roof sheeting as well as Roof Trusses
Renovation of toilet block and parking
Existing firefighting system’s upgradation
Stations equipped with LED lights
Renovation of existing escalators and also, installation of new escalators
Analog CCTV replacement with digital version for enhanced clarity
Provision made for insulation sleeve on catenary wire as well as bird spike installation at various critical points in order to prevent OHE tripping due to bird menace