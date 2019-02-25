Delhi Metro Red Line: Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor ready, but here’s why the inauguration is delayed

By: | Published: February 25, 2019 9:17 AM

The corridor has been inspected by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), but the date of inauguration has not been announced yet.

The new corridor of Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda, which is 9.68 km long, is completely elevated.

Delhi Metro Red Line: Delhi Metro passengers await inauguration! The new Delhi Metro corridor connecting Dilshad Garden station in Delhi to New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad is ready. However, it may take a little longer for the of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to begin operations, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. The corridor has been inspected by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), but the date of inauguration has not been announced yet. DMRC had also conducted an event, inviting media personals for a metro ride in the new line. DMRC is ready to start operations on the new section but the Uttar Pradesh government has to decide the final date of inauguration.

For deciding the date of inauguration, a letter has been sent to the Chief Minister’s office, according to an official of Ghaziabad Development Authority. As soon as UP CM Yogi Adityanath is able to commit to a date, the passenger services for this new corridor of the red line will begin. It was also decided that the inauguration could be done through video conferencing, but due to the recent horrifying Pulwama attack, the program was delayed.

The new corridor of Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda, which is 9.68 km long, is completely elevated. The metro stations covered in the new corridor are Shaheed Nagar, Shyam Park, Raj Bagh, Mohan Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda stations. All the metro stations on this new corridor have at least four levels, which include, ground floor, concourse, platform and the roof. In this section, trains with 6 coaches will be operated at a peak hour frequency of 6 minutes and 12 seconds.

Parking facility will be made available for the general public at Shaheed Nagar, Hindon River and New Bus Adda metro stations. It will take about 16 minutes to reach from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda and around 57 minutes from Rithala to New Bus Adda in the red line, according to DMRC.

