Delhi Metro Red Line: Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad New Bus Adda corridor to open soon; 10 things to know

Delhi Metro Red Line: Now, travelling between Delhi and Ghaziabad to get smoother and more convenient! The new corridor of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), connecting Dilshad Garden station in Delhi to New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad is now ready for operations. Even though the Red Line corridor has been inspected by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), the date of inauguration has not been announced yet. The DMRC stated that the inauguration date is likely to be announced by the Ghaziabad Development Authority in the coming days. The new metro corridor is 9.63 km long and consists of 8 metro stations. Here are 10 things to know about the Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor:

1) The Dilshad Garden-New Bus Adda corridor is entirely elevated. The stations under the new section are; Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon River and New Bus Adda metro stations.

2) Out of these 8 stations, 6 stations namely, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala and New Bus Adda metro stations have buildings on both sides of the road, inter-connecting at the concourse level as well as the platforms through FOBs (Foot Over-bridges).

3) All the metro stations on this corridor have four levels namely ground, concourse, platform and roof. The Hindon River station is the only one to have five levels including a ground level for the parking facility.

4) The FOB at concourse level at all metro stations, except Hindon River comprises of paid as well as unpaid sections for the use of both, metro passengers and general public.

5) All the metro stations, which have been built conforming to Indian Green Building Certification (IGBC) norms will have ventilation and natural light at all staircases and platforms.

6) In all the station buildings of this new corridor, public convenience facility has been provided in the paid area for metro users.

7) All the metro stations will be disabled friendly and will have at least 2 TOM counters with 1 counter situated at a lower height for the convenience of divyang

passengers.

8) It has been said that at Shaheed Nagar, Hindon River and New Bus Adda stations, parking facility will be made available for the general public.

9) A total of 35 six coach trains will be operated on this corridor, which will be available at a peak hour frequency of 6 minutes and 12 seconds.

10) According to DMRC, it will take around 16 minutes to reach from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda and nearly 57 minutes from Rithala to New Bus Adda.