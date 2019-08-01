Delhi Metro records highest ever ridership in one day! Over 59 lakh journeys undertaken

The highest utilisation in terms of corridor was on Delhi Metro Yellow Line with 14, 28,285 in the month of May, 2019, and 14,49,839 in the month of June, 2019.
The Delhi Metro is increasingly becoming passenger’s favorite as the ridership is rising day by day! Delhi Metro has set a new record with a whopping number of over 59 lakh journeys on July 29, 2019! The figures of daily ridership and average monthly line utilization have been shared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on its social media handles. According to a DMRC spokesperson who spoke to Financial Express Online, Delhi Metro saw a total of 59,05,431 journeys on July 29 2019, which has been the highest so far. The growing ridership figures indicate the efficiency of the Delhi Metro service as the network has spread to far flung areas of Delhi, making traveling easier and more convenient for regular commuters.
Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs also took to Twitter to reveal the Delhi Metro’s ridership figure. See tweet:
False narratives invariably collapse. Contrary to falsehoods spun by political novices about metro ridership, metro numbers continue to rise.
51,61,980 journeys performed yesterday.
Facts speak for themselves.@OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/hT7tpFWECN
— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 31, 2019
According to information shared by DRMC, line utilisation calculates a metro journey in terms of the number of corridors used by a passenger. For example, if a commuter travels from Badarpur Border to Huda City Centre through the Kalkaji Mandir and Hauz Khas interchanges, the line utilisation is of three lines. Previously, the ridership was calculated only in terms of entry and exit of the passenger, which did not reflect the length of the journey or the number of corridors utilized. However, with the expansion of the Delhi Metro network with 27 interchanges, the exact utilisation of the Delhi Metro services can only be explained by this concept.
Some figures of the average monthly line utilisation are as follows:
- In the month of May, 2019, the line utilisation was 46,99,807 and in June, 2019 it was 47,20,168
- The highest utilisation in terms of corridor was on Delhi Metro Yellow Line with 14, 28,285 in the month of May, 2019, and 14,49,839 in the month of June, 2019.
- The highest utilisation which was registered in a day was 53,51,498 on June 3, 2019. On May 27, it was 55,07,238
- The average distance traveled by a Delhi Metro commuter was 17.99 kms in May, 2019, 17.04 kms in May, 2018, 16.49 kms in May, 2017.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.