Delhi Metro Rail Corporation starts training the first batch of Dhaka Metro’s operation and maintenance staff

DMRC starts training Dhaka Metro officials! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which once sent its first batch of officials/staff to Hong Kong for training before the inauguration of Delhi Metro rail services in the national capital in the year 2002, has now reached a historical milestone by starting the training of the first batch of operation and maintenance officials/staff of the Dhaka Metro rail network. The training of Dhaka Metro staff is being conducted by Delhi Metro at its prestigious Training Academy known as Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA) which is located at Shastri Park Depot in Delhi.

According to a statement issued by DMRC, the training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officials, consisting of a total of 19 Operations as well as 17 Rolling Stock officials, by Delhi Metro officers, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from 14 October 2021. The training of Dhaka Metro staff is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi firms looking after the implementation of the Dhaka MRTS project in the neighbouring country, Bangladesh. Under this agreement, as many as 163 officials of the Dhaka Metro rail network will be undergoing training at DMRA.

The duration of training for the courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days as per the participants’ job profiles. DMRC said the training module includes interactive classroom sessions, simulators, demonstrations, practical, on-job trainings, among others. Soon, Dhaka Metro will be starting its Metro journey with the launching of its first line known as ‘MRT Line-6’ comprising a distance of 20.1 kilometres. This assignment, according to Delhi Metro, will further boost the image of DMRA as a premier training institution in the field of MRTS not only in India but also internationally. Earlier, short term courses were conducted by DMRA for MRT Jakarta and LRT Colombo as well.