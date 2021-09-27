Delhi Metro Rail Corporation earns Rs 19.5 crore from sale of 3.55 million carbon credits

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has a number of dedicated projects to its credit oriented towards energy efficiency.

Delhi Metro has earned a noteworthy amount of Rs 19.5 crores from 3.55 million carbon credits’ sale, which it had collected from 2012 to 2018. Being a pioneer in the country in quantifying climate change benefits from its operations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has a number of dedicated projects to its credit oriented towards energy efficiency. In the year 2007, DMRC became the world’s first Metro network to be registered by the UN under the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM), which allowed the Delhi Metro rail network to claim carbon credits for its Regenerative Braking Project.

According to DMRC, the CDM is a project-based Green House Gas offset mechanism, allowing the public and private sector in high-income nations the opportunity to purchase carbon credits from projects reducing greenhouse gas emissions in low-income or middle-income countries as part of their efforts to meet global emissions targets under the Kyoto protocol. Clean Development Mechanism projects generate emissions credits known as Certified Emission Reductions (CERs), which are then purchased and traded. One CER is equivalent to one ton of Carbon dioxide (eq) emission reduced. Delhi Metro’s first CDM project was based on regenerative braking technology. Till 2012, carbon credits generated from this project were sold for an amount of Rs 9.55 crore.

The second CDM project is based on Modal Shift’s principle. Under this project, the carbon footprint of people travelling by metro system is much lesser than that of the same journeys performed by other transport modes. So far, the Delhi Metro rail network has registered four projects viz MRTS PoA project, Regenerative Braking project, Modal Shift project, and Solar project with UNFCCC, all of which are the first of their kind in the world. Apart from this, in the year 2014, the Delhi Metro rail network also became the world’s first ever metro system to be registered with the prestigious ‘Gold Standard Foundation’, Switzerland. Till now, Delhi Metro has registered four projects with the Gold Standard Foundation.

Since the year 2015, DMRC has also been offering CDM consultancy services to other Metro networks in India, allowing them to earn carbon credits from their project. Already other metro networks like Mumbai Metro, Chennai Metro, Gujarat Metro, etc., have registered their projects under the DMRC’s Program of Activities project allowing them to earn carbon credits as well as contribute to India’s Intended Nationally Determined Contribution in compliance with the Paris Agreement.