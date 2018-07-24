Delhi Metro Rail App: With new version, commuters can easily identify nearest metro station, shorter routes

In the last few months, several new stretches of the Delhi Metro network have been thrown open to commuters, often leading to confusion about the nearest metro station or the shortest route to your final destination. (PTI)

Delhi Metro App: In a bid to make it more convenient for metro commuters, recently, an upgraded version of the ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ mobile app has been launched. In the last few months, several new stretches of the Delhi Metro network have been thrown open to commuters, often leading to confusion about the nearest metro station or the shortest route to your final destination. The upgraded version of the Delhi Metro app includes a number of new features such as information about the nearest Metro station, information about the availability of shorter routes, feedback from passengers etc.

The app can be downloaded on Android and iPhone smartphones through Google Play Store and Apple Store respectively. Other than these options, the app can also be downloaded directly from DMRC’s website delhimetrorail.com. However, the app requires internet/GPRS and therefore, it provides information with GPS availability for commuters.

Under the nearest metro station feature, a commuter can easily identify the nearest metro station around his/her current location and can be navigated to that metro station through the Google map. Additionally, this feature also provides the benefit of navigation to the nearest metro station from any other location which a user can fill in the link and reach out to the desired nearest metro station.

The new shorter routes feature will allow commuters to identify the shortest route for their journey resulting in saving money as well as travel time. The new enhanced feedback feature has been introduced with the facility of attachment of photos, relevant information or document for better understanding and redressal of any issue reported. Also, in case anyone wants to submit any suggestion, grievances etc., they can mail it through this feature.

Apart from these facilities, the new upgraded app also provides information on landmarks/tourist spots near metro stations, details of feeder bus services available at metro stations along with their routes, address and contact number of ‘Lost & Found’ cell, information about the metro museum, helpline number etc.