Delhi Metro prepares to begin operations at short notice of 24-48 hours; details here

The corporation has decided to deploy full manpower to ensure preparedness.

Delhi Metro commuters alert! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to begin services at a short notice of 24 to 48 hours, according to an IE report. From Tuesday, the corporation has decided to deploy full manpower to ensure preparedness. DMRC has also begun preparations to run double headway on all lines, which implies that the frequency of Delhi Metro trains will be high. According to the report, Delhi Metro plans to deploy customer facilitation agents at the Metro station gates to conduct thermal scanning of commuters. Also, in order to discourage cash transactions except in unavoidable circumstances, Token Vending Machines (TVMs) at stations are likely to be disabled.

According to sources quoted in the report, from Tuesday, Delhi Metro has decided to deploy full manpower as the first step towards resuming services, including station controllers and housekeeping staff. Cleaning of Delhi Metro stations has started as well. Also, DMRC’s Customer Relations employees have been asked to show up for briefings on the new Standard Operating Procedure that will govern the Delhi Metro services. On the first day of the resumption of services, the frequency of trains across the lines will be to the maximum possible extent, the report said. This will be done to check out operational readiness. For the time being, cash transactions are likely to be phased out completely, except in unavoidable circumstances like fine paying. The staffers have been informed that services may resume at a short notice of 24 to 48 hours.

However, the Central government has already shared the SOP with Metro operators across India, following which Metro services will resume. Under the SOP, to ensure social distancing among passengers boarding, the Metro trains will halt for up to 30 seconds more than usual at Metro stations. The seating capacity inside the trains will be limited. Also, ‘do not occupy’ stickers would be pasted on every alternate seat. The commuters who are standing inside the train will be expected to maintain a distance of at least a metre among themselves.

Under the SOP, only asymptomatic commuters will be permitted to enter Metro stations. Also, to ensure that only safe passengers can enter the Metro stations, QR code-based tickets will be linked with the Aarogya Setu mobile app. The Metro operators have also been directed to make Aarogya Setu mobile app mandatory for all commuters. However, so far, there are no directions from the government on resuming Metro operations, a DMRC official said.