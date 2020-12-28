  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Metro: PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Magenta Line; details here

By: |
Updated: Dec 28, 2020 12:12 PM

With the introduction of driverless metro trains on the Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro rail network will be among the 7% of the world’s Metro networks that can function without drivers.

These fully automated driverless trains will require minimum human intervention as well as eliminate the possibilities of human errors.

Today, the country’s first-ever driverless train operation has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Magenta Line of Delhi Metro connecting, Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden. Besides, PM Modi also inaugurated the fully operational National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) services on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line via video conferencing. According to DMRC, these innovations are going to herald a new era of enhanced mobility and travelling comfort for the residents of NCR. With the introduction of driverless metro trains on the Magenta Line, the Delhi Metro rail network will be among the 7% of the world’s Metro networks that can function without drivers.

Apart from the 37 km long Magenta Line, connecting Janakpuri West and Botanical Garden, the driverless services will also start on the 57 km long Pink Line of Delhi Metro, which links Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, by the mid of 2021. After the commencement of driverless services on Pink Line, Delhi Metro will have a driverless network length of nearly 94 km. This will be about 9% of the world’s total driverless metro network. According to DMRC, these fully automated driverless trains will require minimum human intervention as well as eliminate the possibilities of human errors.

Related News

The NCMC which is being introduced on Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line will also be a major milestone. With this, any commuter carrying a RuPay- Debit Card that has been recently issued in the last 18 months by 23 banks from any part of India, will be able to travel on the Airport Express Line of Delhi Metro using that card. By the year 2022, the NCMC facility will become available on the entire Delhi Metro network, DMRC stated.

At present, the Delhi Metro rail service operates on an around 390 km long network with as many as 285 metro stations spanning eleven corridors (including the Noida – Greater Noida corridor). Nearly 60 lakh Delhi Metro train journeys were being conducted on a daily basis during the pre Covid times, DMRC added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Delhi Metro
  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Delhi Metro PM Modi flags off India’s first driverless train on Magenta Line details here
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Bullet Train project: Indian Railways readies for project commission; Maha govt to soon provide land
2Indian Railways freight loading up 9% in December
3Central Vista project: Shram Shakti Bhavan, Transport Bhavan to be razed to make way for MP chambers