Delhi Metro Pink Line: Why Delhiites will have to wait a bit longer for the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The wait is not over for all those who were eagerly waiting for the Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri corridor to open. Since the trial runs on this corridor have not been completed, its operations are getting delayed, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not been able to send the file to the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) to check the security standards of this corridor. Due to this reason, the section, which was scheduled to begin operations some time back, is now likely to be thrown open only next month.

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri corridor would provide connectivity to northeast areas of the national capital such as Maujpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri and Johri Enclave. Also, the Welcome metro station, which falls on this section will get an interchange facility from where metro passengers will be able to change trains for Delhi Metro’s Red Line.

On the 58.59 km long stretch of the Pink Line line from Shiv Vihar to Majlis Park, at present, the metro is being operated on 29.66 km section between Majlis Park and Lajpat Nagar, while operations on rest of the 28.93 km long section are yet to start.

Meanwhile, with the commencement of the Lajpat Nagar- Mayur Vihar Pocket- I section soon, the Mayur Vihar-I metro station will also start providing interchange facility, connecting Pink Line with Blue Line. The metro station will also become a crucial hub for commuters in East Delhi, providing connectivity to South Delhi and facilitating travel to areas of East Delhi like Anand Vihar, Preet Vihar, Laxmi Nagar and further to Ghaziabad’s Vaishali. Therefore, metro users will be able to take a metro directly to Noida City Centre from the station instead of taking the long route through Mandi House or Rajiv Chowk metro stations. The section will also provide connectivity from East Delhi to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, which currently do not have any metro connectivity.