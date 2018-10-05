Delhi Metro Pink Line: Wait till year-end for Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar I and Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri sections!

After the completion of trials, the sections will be inspected by the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS).

Delhi Metro Pink Line: It seems like the wait is never-ending for Delhiites! The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line is now likely to be opened by the end of this year. Earlier, it was expected that the section would be opened to the public by the month of November. The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I section is 9.7 km long and will cover five metro stations. Also, the 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, which was scheduled to be opened this month is now likely to be launched by November-end.

According to Mangu Singh, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), who was quoted in a TOI report, it is just a matter of completing the trials. He said that currently, Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar-I metro stations are operational. He further said that only after passenger services are closed from Lajpat Nagar to Majlis Park (Pink Line) and Mayur Vihar to Indraprastha (Blue Line), interchange stations and the trials from Lajpat Nagar till Mayur Vihar Pocket-I can be done. In order to conduct trials, he further said that the existing arrangement in the operational section has to be closed daily after the last train at Lajpat Nagar metro station, then it has to be made functional by early morning. He further added that the trials between Trilokpuri and Shiv Vihar metro stations are expected to be over by this month and the trials between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket–I metro stations, by November-end or early December.

After the completion of trials, the sections will be inspected by the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS). Only after the CMRS gives them a green signal, the sections will be opened for commercial services.

With the opening of the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-I stretch, south Delhi areas such as Moti Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Vinoba Puri, etc, will get direct connectivity with east Delhi, while on Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section, northeast Delhi areas such as Gokulpuri, Maujpur and Johri Enclave will get much-needed metro connectivity.