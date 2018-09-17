Delhi Metro Pink Line: This is how Mayur Vihar- I station interchange facility will benefit Delhiites

Once the section is opened for the public, the Mayur Vihar-I metro station will become an interchange station, connecting the Pink Line with the Blue Line.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Good news for Delhiites! Soon, traveling between East Delhi and South Delhi will take less than 15 minutes. With the opening of the 9.7-km long section of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket- I, South Delhi areas such as Moti Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Ashram and Lajpat Nagar will get direct connectivity. Trial runs on this section have already started. The Pink Line Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I section will cover five metro stations, namely Mayur Vihar Pocket-I, Mayur Vihar-I, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ashram and Vinoba Puri.

Once the section is opened for the public, the Mayur Vihar-I metro station will become an interchange station, connecting the Pink Line with the Blue Line. Also, Mayur Vihar-I will be a big hub in East Delhi, providing connectivity to South Delhi and facilitating travel to East Delhi areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Anand Vihar, Preet Vihar and further to Vaishali in Ghaziabad via the Blue Line. Therefore, instead of taking a long route through Rajiv Chowk or Mandi House metro stations, commuters will be able to take a train to Noida City Centre from the Blue Line station. The section will also help residents of East Delhi reach Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT, which at present, do not have any metro connectivity.

According to a TOI report, currently, around 30,000 people use the Mayur Vihar-I metro station and once it starts to offer interchange facility, DMRC expects the number to rise up to one lakh. Interestingly, the distance between Mayur Vihar-I metro station and the next station, Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station is one of the longest in the entire Delhi Metro network and the fourth crossing over the Yamuna river.

The new Mayur Vihar-I metro station is built at a height of 22 metres, that is 10 metres higher than the Blue Line metro station. The two metro stations are linked by a 63 metre footbridge. In order to support the structure, DMRC designed special pillars and also moved the control rooms as well as other ancillary units to a separate building next to the metro station. Additionally, for easy movement between the two, DMRC has built a mezzanine floor because of the height difference between the two metro stations.