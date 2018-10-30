Delhi Metro Pink Line: Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section opens tomorrow; Check plan for metro services

The 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section is now ready for passenger operations and will be opened on October 31.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section is now ready for passenger operations and will be opened on October 31. The section which is entirely elevated will comprise 15 stations including 3 stations that provide interchange facility, namely Welcome for Red Line, Karkarduma and Anand Vihar ISBT for Blue Line. Now, with the opening of this section, the entire Delhi Metro network will become 314 km long, covering 229 metro stations in total. The section will be boon for the eastern and northern parts of the national capital as it will provide connectivity to areas such as Shiv Vihar, Gokul Puri, Maujpur, Jaffrabad etc.

On weekends, as many as 14 trains will run during peak hours and will provide passenger services as per the following plan:

Between Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to IP Extension section, metro services will run on single line at a frequency of 15 min 36 sec, considering that the Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake is not planned as a terminal or interlocking station which generally have crossovers for trains to change the tracks. Thus, they can only be run on single line to provide the service in this section due to the absence of a crossover for trains to turn back after terminating at this station.

Between IP Extension and Shiv Vihar section, metro services will run as per normal practice on both the lines at a peak hour frequency of 5 min 12 sec. However, those who are heading towards Trilokpuri or Shiv Vihar will have to change the trains at the Platform Level itself at Maujpur-Babarpur station. Since Maujpur-Babarpur is designed to meet Phase-IV requirement as an interchange station with four platforms, this interchange is necessitated. There are two sets of platforms- one from Majlis Park, terminating at Maujpur-Babarpur and the other one from Maujpur to Shiv Vihar section.

However, the interchange at Maujpur station will be seamless as passengers can directly change the trains from platform level itself. From Trilokpuri and Shiv Vihar, metro services will terminate at platform number 2 and 3 respectively at Maujpur metro station.

Between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Shiv Vihar section, metro services will commence at 6:15 AM from Trilokpuri and at 6:00 AM from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar from Monday to Saturday whereas, on Sundays, the services will commence from 8:15 AM from Trilokpuri and at 8:00 AM from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar.

Interestingly, on this section, the commencement of metro operations will lead to a reduction of fares on multiple routes. Example – for passengers travelling from Dilshad Garden to Vaishali, Kaushambi, Karkarduma, Anand Vihar, Preet Vihar and Nirman Vihar, there will be a reduction of Rs 20 per trip. Similarly, there will be fare reduction to many of these metro stations from Shahdara and Welcome as well.