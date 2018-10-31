Delhi Metro Pink Line: Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section opens; route to stations, everything you need to know

The much-awaited section from Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake of Delhi Metro Pink Line has been finally opened today. Now with the opening of the 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar - Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section, the entire network of Delhi Metro will become 314 km long, covering as many as 229 metro stations in total.
Delhi Metro Pink Line: Delhiites, here is some good news for you! The much-awaited section from Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake of Delhi Metro Pink Line has been finally opened today. Now with the opening of the 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section, the entire network of Delhi Metro will become 314 km long, covering as many as 229 metro stations in total. The flagging off of the section is being done via remote from Metro Bhawan by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs and Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi. From stations, the route to interchange stations here is everything you need to know about the newly opened Shiv Vihar – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of Pink Line:
- The section will be entirely elevated and will cover 15 metro stations- Shiv Vihar station, Johri Enclave station, Gokulpuri station, Maujpur-Babarpur station, Jaffrabad station, Welcome station, East Azad Nagar station, Krishna Nagar station, Karkardooma Court station, Karkardooma station, Anand Vihar ISBT station, I P Extension station, Mandawali- West Vinod Nagar station, East Vinod Nagar- Mayur Vihar II station, Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station.
- Out of these, three metro stations on this section will provide interchange facility namely- Welcome station for Red Line, while Karkarduma and Anand Vihar ISBT stations for Blue Line.
- The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section will be boon for the northern and eastern parts of the national capital as it will provide metro connectivity to areas such as Shiv Vihar, Gokul Puri, Jaffrabad, Maujpur etc.
- As Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake is not planned as a terminal or interlocking station, metro services between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and IP Extension section will run on single line at a frequency of 15 minutes 36 seconds.
- Metro services will run as per normal practice between IP Extension and Shiv Vihar section, at a peak hour frequency of 5 minutes 12 seconds. People who are heading towards Trilokpuri or Shiv Vihar, however, will have to change the trains at the platform level itself at Maujpur-Babarpur station.
- From Monday to Saturday, metro services will commence at 6:15 AM from Trilokpuri and from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar, at 6:00 AM whereas, the metro services, on Sundays, will commence from 8:15 AM from Trilokpuri and from IP Extension and Shiv Vihar, at 8:00 AM.
- The metro operations on this section will lead to a reduction of fares on multiple routes. For an example- for those who are commuting from Dilshad Garden to Vaishali, Kaushambi, Karkarduma, Nirman Vihar, Anand Vihar and Preet Vihar, there will be a reduction of Rs 20 per trip. Similarly, there will also be a reduction of metro fares to many of these stations from Shahdara and Welcome.
