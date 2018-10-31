Delhi Metro Pink Line: Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section opens; route to stations, everything you need to know

The section will be entirely elevated and will cover 15 metro stations.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Delhiites, here is some good news for you! The much-awaited section from Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake of Delhi Metro Pink Line has been finally opened today. Now with the opening of the 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section, the entire network of Delhi Metro will become 314 km long, covering as many as 229 metro stations in total. The flagging off of the section is being done via remote from Metro Bhawan by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs and Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi. From stations, the route to interchange stations here is everything you need to know about the newly opened Shiv Vihar – Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake section of Pink Line: