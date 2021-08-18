Delhi Metro Pink Line: Services to be curtailed between these stations for over three weeks

To integrate the signalling system between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Pink Line section, metro operations are to be curtailed from 16 August night till 10 September 2021.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: DMRC to integrate signalling system between two Pink Line metro stations! From August 16 night to September 10, Delhi Metro services on Pink Line will be curtailed for the integration of a signalling system between two metro stations, according to an IE report. The small portion of Pink Line at Trilokpuri area, which had been a bottleneck for the authorities of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for a long time, was inaugurated on 6 August 2021, making it the longest operational corridor of the Delhi Metro rail network. With this, the 59 kilometre long Delhi Metro’s Pink Line or the Majlis Park – Shiv Vihar corridor, which spans 38 metro stations, has been linked fully for the first time.

According to DMRC, in a bid to integrate the signalling system between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 Pink Line section, metro operations are to be curtailed from 16 August night till 10 September 2021. The first train from both ends (Majlis Park station and Shiv Vihar station) will start at 6.30 AM instead of the present time of 6:00 AM, DMRC said. Similarly, instead of 11:00 PM, the last metro train service from both ends will start at 10:00 PM. On Sundays, trains from both ends will continue to start from 8:00 AM as is the current practice, however, the last metro train service from both ends will start at 10:00 PM instead of the present time 11:00 PM, the corporation said.

On Pink Line, the first and last metro train operations with normal timings i.e., from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM will resume from 11 September 2021, the DMRC stated. The completion of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has linked major landmarks of the city, such as Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, Anand Vihar railway station, Anand Vihar ISBT, popular markets in INA, South Extension, and Lajpat Nagar.