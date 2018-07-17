Delhi Metro Pink Line: Sarojini Nagar station to boast of glow garden pillars and beautiful artworks

Delhi Metro is likely to open the Pink line section between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar by the end of this month.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Delhi Metro is likely to open the Pink line section between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar by the end of this month. The section from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar, which is 8.1-km long will allow passengers to reach Sarojini Nagar, a prominent shopping destination among people in the national capital, with more convenience. According to an HT report, the Sarojini Nagar metro station will have several unique features. These include pillars designed on the concept of glow gardens and artwork by Delhi-based artists.

The underground station has been decorated with over 36 paintings mounted on both sides of the walls by Delhi-based artists. According to Delhi Metro officials, around 30 artists were shortlisted for this, from whose works the final paintings were selected. On the sides of the tracks, the advertisement panels have been replaced with jaali-pattern tiles. The wall tiles have marble finishing and are brown in colour. Also, the pattern of the floor tiles is different, the report stated. Moreover, on the platform, four pillars have been built on the design of glow gardens, which will change the colour of the light in every few minutes. Also, for disabled passengers, the metro station has dedicated a counter at both the exit gates of the station. Additionally, on each entry gate, a ticket vending machine has been set up.

The metro station has a drainage line within the station premises, which is a first-of-its-kind design for the Delhi Metro network. The commuters, after walking into the metro station, will be able to see a rectangular section of the roof lower than the regular surface. According to DMRC officials, this is because of the fact that the box roof has a sewer line running over it. An official said that DMRC could not touch the sewer line because it is a crucial segment of south Delhi’s drainage system, which was laid during the British era and was deep enough to submerge a six-foot-tall man. Therefore, the sewer line was covered into the roof by the designers.

As the metro station was constructed within a residential area, much space could not be cleared to get in machinery as well as to construct the structures. According to officials, an example of this was the construction of one of the two lifts that will carry passengers from the ground to the concourse level. Interestingly, this is the only lift shaft in the entire Delhi Metro network to be dug manually. A metro official was quoted saying that as they were unable to get the machinery to drill in the area because of the residential buildings, they started manually digging but ended up digging 40 metres below.