Delhi Metro Pink Line: Safety inspection done; Durgabhai Deshmukh to Lajpat stretch to open

An over 8-km stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink line, from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar stations, was today inspected by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), paving way for its opening that is expected early next month. The 8.10 km-long section has six stations, including two interchange facilities at INA (with Yellow Line) and Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line). This stretch is part of the 59 km-long Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar corridor (Pink Line).

The inspection by the CMRS took place today. It was earlier scheduled to be held on July 23, but was postponed by a day, a senior DMRC official today said. The new stations are — Sir Vishveshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikhaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar.

With the opening of this section, the operational span of the Pink Line from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar will become 29.66 km and the entire operational span of the DMRC will reach 296 km with 214 stations. The first corridor of the Pink Line, from Majlis Park to South Campus was opened on March 14, connecting north and south campuses of the Delhi University on the DMRC network for the first time.