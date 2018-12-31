Delhi Metro Pink Line: New Year gift for Delhiites! Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section opens today

The Pink Line section is has been flagged off today by the Minister of State, Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister of New Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Big new year gift for Delhiites from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)! For all those who were waiting for the opening of the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section, here is some great news for you. The long-awaited section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, linking Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, is all set to commence passenger operations from today. The stretch, which is 9.7 kilometres long, is a part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor. The Pink Line section is has been flagged off today by the Minister of State, Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister of New Delhi, Manish Sisodia. From 4:00 PM today, the Pink Line section will be opened for public operations.

Giving a boost to the metro connectivity of the city, the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section will cover 5 metro stations in total namely, Vinoba Puri station, Ashram station, Hazrat Nizamuddin station, Mayur Vihar 1 station and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 station. Now, with the commencement of this section, commuting between the southern part of Delhi and eastern part of the city will take less than 15 minutes. Moreover, several locations in south Delhi such as South Extension, Ashram, Sarojini Nagar, Moti Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Vinoba Puri, etc., will be directly connected to east Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government recently gave the green signal to the much-delayed Phase IV project of the DMRC. Once the project development work is over, the entire metro network spread across the national capital will get a major boost. With the establishment of Phase IV project, six new corridors in total will be added to the Delhi Metro network. These 6 metro lines are 7.96 km long Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-block corridor, 12.54 km long Mukundpur-Maujpur corridor, 12.58 km Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor, 20.20 km long Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor, 21.73 km long Rithala-Narela corridor and 28.92 km long Janakpuri west-RK Ashram corridor.