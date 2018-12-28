Delhi Metro Pink Line: New Year eve cheer! Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section to open on December 31

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has recently given the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on this section.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Welcome the New Year with a new Delhi Metro stretch! The much-awaited section of Pink Line, connecting Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, is all set to start passenger operations. The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 section, which is 9.7 km long, is a part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line. According to a press release, issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has recently given the mandatory approval for the commencement of passenger operations on this section. On 31 December 2018, The stretch will be jointly flagged off by the Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri along with Deputy Chief Minister of the national capital, Manish Sisodia at 11:00 AM from Metro Bhawan. The section will be thrown open to the public on the same day from 4:00 PM.

The Lajpat Nagar – Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stretch will cover five metro stations in total, namely, Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar 1 and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1. Interestingly, with the opening of this 9.7 km long section, travelling between south Delhi and east Delhi will take less than 15 minutes. Also, many south Delhi areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Moti Bagh, Vinoba Puri, etc., will get direct connectivity with the eastern part of the city.

In October, the 17.8 km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake stretch of the Pink Line was opened for passenger operations. The section, which is entirely elevated, covers 15 metro stations, namely, Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake, East Vinod Nagar, Mandawali, IP Extension, Anand Vihar, Karkarduma, Karkarduma Court, Krishna Nagar, East Azad Nagar, Welcome, Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar metro stations. Out of these stations, Anand Vihar and Karkarduma stations provide interchange facility to commuters for Blue Line, while the Welcome station provides interchange facility to passengers for Red Line.