Delhi Metro Pink Line: New Year cheer! Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor to open soon

Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has been inspected for safety

Delhiites, look forward to year-end cheer! Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor is all set to open soon. In a bid to provide seamless connectivity to all areas of the national capital, Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 is coming up with several new corridors. According to a recent PTI report, the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line has been inspected for safety, paving way for its opening. The Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor is a 9.7 km stretch of the Pink Line, under the Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar segment of the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation).

The new corridor is part of the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar and is part of the Phase-III project of the DMRC network. According to a DMRC senior official, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) had inspected the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Pink Line for safety. The segment has five stations, out of which three are underground and two are elevated. The five stations are namely, Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations.

Meanwhile, some of the other stretches of the Delhi Metro’s Phase-3 project which are likely to open in the coming months are as follows:

Delhi Metro Blue Line – Noida City Centre-Noida Sector 62: The extension of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, from Noida City Centre metro station to Noida sector 62 is likely to be ready by this month or January 2019. The extended stretch of this line will cover six metro stations- Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City metro stations.

Dilshad Garden-Ghaziabad Bus Stand: The section, which is likely to commence by January 2019, will cover eight metro stations- Shaheed Nagar, Raj Bagh, Rajendra Nagar, Shyam Park, Mohan Nagar, Arthala, Hindon river, Ghaziabad New Bus Stand metro stations.

The 3.2 km-long segment of Escorts Mujesar-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh) section of the Violet Line was opened for public use in the month of November, taking the entire span of the Delhi Metro network to 317 km. According to the report, DMRC now boasts of 231 stations, with an average daily ridership of about 28 lakh passengers.

A few days earlier, it was reported that the Dwarka-Najafgarh section (Grey Line) of Delhi Metro’s Phase 3 which was scheduled to open in August 2019 will now be completed only by September 2019. Due to slight delay in its construction work, this segment of Phase 3 will be ready for operations in September next year as per the deadline set by DMRC.