Delhi Metro Pink Line new section opens soon! To connect Red, Blue Lines; New Welcome station to be a big hub

The Welcome station along with Karkardooma and Anand Vihar stations will provide interchange facility on the 17.8-km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of the Pink Line.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The opening of Welcome interchange metro station on Delhi Metro’s Pink Line will serve to be a big boon for commuters from East, Northeast, Northwest Delhi and Ghaziabad. The Welcome station along with Karkardooma and Anand Vihar stations will provide interchange facility on the 17.8-km long Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of the Pink Line. According to a TOI report, finishing touches are being given at present, to the interchange station, which will be connected to the existing metro station, which falls on the Red Line. The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section is likely to be opened this month or in the month of October.

This Pink Line section will link Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Johri Enclave. With this, commuters will be able to able to travel further and interchange at Karkardooma and Anand Vihar stations for Blue Line. One of the major advantages is that the travel time will reduce significantly. For example, it takes around 45 minutes to travel from Welcome to Karkardooma but with this facility, it would just take eight minutes.

The detailed project report by DMRC estimates 98,000 commuters using the Welcome interchange station on daily basis. A DMRC official was quoted in the report saying that the actual number of commuters could be lower as there is a missing link at Trilokpuri and the corridor does not provide connectivity to Mayur Vihar and South Delhi directly.

The existing Welcome station and the new one, which are on two sides of the road are being connected through a 90-metre completely covered foot overbridge (FOB). The official said that between them, there would be a concourse-to-concourse connectivity, even though the existing one is at ground level and the new one is elevated. For passengers to climb down from the FOB, Delhi Metro has installed elevators, escalators and stairs. The official also informed that the FOB is a part of the paid area and is meant only for metro commuters. However, Delhi Metro is also planning to make another FOB to connect both the stations in the unpaid area, which can then be used by non-metro users as well.

The new station will also be provided with adequate signage, three token counters other than token vending machines. As the station is 15 years old, it is being painted again and is being decorated with mosaics and murals for a better look. Also, in order to cater to the traffic that would be coming from the new station, the orientation of the automatic fare collection gates at the existing metro station is also being changed.