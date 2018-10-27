Delhi Metro Pink Line: Much-awaited Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section to open next week; details here

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri stretch, which will be entirely elevated will cover as many as 15 metro stations en route.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Big Diwali gift for Delhiites! The much-awaited 17.8-km long Pink Line section of Delhi Metro connecting Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri, which recently got a safety go-ahead from the commissioner for Metro rail safety (CMRS) is all set to formally launched for passenger operations on 31 October 2018. The flagging off of the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section would be jointly done by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs along with Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, via remote from Metro Bhawan at 9:30 AM and the passenger services on this section will commence from 2:00 PM on the same day.

The Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri stretch, which will be entirely elevated will cover as many as 15 metro stations en route- Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake station, East Vinod Nagar- Mayur Vihar II station, Mandawali- West Vinod Nagar station, I P Extension station, Anand Vihar ISBT station, Karkardooma station, Karkardooma Court station, Krishna Nagar station, East Azad Nagar station, Welcome station, Jaffrabad station, Maujpur-Babarpur station, Gokulpuri station, Johri Enclave station and Shiv Vihar station.

Interestingly, the Anand Vihar station and the Karkardooma station will provide interchange facility for Blue Line, while the Welcome station will provide interchange facility for the Red Line. Once the section is opened, the total length of the Delhi Metro network will be 314 km in total. The line will provide connectivity to many northeast areas of the national capital such as Maujpur, Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad and Johri Enclave.

Meanwhile, another Delhi Metro’s Pink Line section, connecting Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar I is also likely to start soon. The section is 9.7 km long and will cover five metro stations. With the opening of this section, many south Delhi areas such as Moti Bagh, South Extension, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Vinoba Puri, Ashram etc. will get direct connectivity with east Delhi.