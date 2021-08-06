Delhi Metro Pink Line: Mayur Vihar Pocket 1-Trilokpuri section inaugurated; Check train operation plan here

The passenger services on this stretch will begin at 3:00 PM.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 station and Trilokpuri- Sanjay Lake stations was inaugurated today by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing. The passenger services on this stretch will begin at 3:00 PM, as per a DMRC statement. With the opening of this section, the 59 km long Pink Line corridor will connect the city’s northern and eastern fringes with major markets, transport hubs, hospitals, and prominent residential locations of central and south Delhi. Also, the Delhi Metro rail network will now become approximately 390 km long with 285 metro stations.

According to DMRC, after the connectivity of the Delhi Metro stretch from Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 metro station to Trilokpuri- Sanjay Lake metro station, metro train services on the entire Pink Line corridor (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar metro corridor) will be available to commuters as per the following operational plan: