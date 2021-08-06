Delhi Metro Pink Line: Mayur Vihar Pocket 1-Trilokpuri section inaugurated; Check train operation plan here

With the opening of this section, the 59 km long Pink Line corridor will connect the city's northern and eastern fringes with major markets, transport hubs, hospitals, and prominent residential locations of central and south Delhi.
Delhi Metro Pink Line: The section between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 station and Trilokpuri- Sanjay Lake stations was inaugurated today by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing. The passenger services on this stretch will begin at 3:00 PM, as per a DMRC statement. With the opening of this section, the 59 km long Pink Line corridor will connect the city’s northern and eastern fringes with major markets, transport hubs, hospitals, and prominent residential locations of central and south Delhi. Also, the Delhi Metro rail network will now become approximately 390 km long with 285 metro stations.
According to DMRC, after the connectivity of the Delhi Metro stretch from Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 metro station to Trilokpuri- Sanjay Lake metro station, metro train services on the entire Pink Line corridor (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar metro corridor) will be available to commuters as per the following operational plan:
- From Majlis Park station to Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin as well as Shiv Vihar station to IP Extenstion sections, metro train services will be available to passengers with a frequency of 5 minutes 12 seconds, with a total of 43 trains including standby trains during peak time.
- Metro train services from Sarai Kale Khan Nizamuddin to IP Extension metro section will be available with a frequency of 10 minutes 24 seconds with every alternate or second metro train going from Nizamuddin towards IP Extension and vice versa.
- Between Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 station and Trilokpuri- Sanjay Lake station (nearly a distance of 1.5 km), metro trains will be operated with a temporary speed restriction of 25 km per hour because of the unavailability of an automated signaling system in this section, which is still under commissioning.
- In its statement, DMRC further mentioned that the integration of the automated signaling system of this particular section in a line that is already operational is a challenging task and the system is expected to be commissioned in around the next two months. Thereafter, Delhi Metro trains, on this stretch, will move with regular speed as well, eliminating the need for restriction in speed, DMRC added.
