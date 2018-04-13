Delhi Metro Pink Line, Magenta Line a boon for commuters! 5 reasons why Delhiites should cheer

Delhi Metro’s Pink Line and the Magenta line are set to connect the national capital region like never before.

Delhi Metro’s Pink Line and the Magenta line are set to connect the national capital region (NCR) like never before! The Delhi Metro Pink Line connecting Majlis Park to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus, was inaugurated last month, and two more new sections of it will be opened for metro commuters, this June. The first section will be opened from South Campus to Lajpat Nagar and the other section will be opened from Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri. Once the entire stretch becomes functional, Pine Line will connect Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, both in North Delhi.

Additionally, Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line, which started functioning last year in December, is expected to open its entire stretch this month. At present, Delhi Metro Magenta Line connects South Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir and Noida’s Botanical Garden. The entire stretch of Magenta Line, connecting Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West is likely to become functional this month. With the complete functioning of these two lines, metro commuters across the capital city will be able to save a significant portion of their time. We highlight 5 ways through which metro commuters will benefit with Delhi Metro’s Pink Line and Magenta Line.

1) Earlier, commuters who wanted to travel between South Delhi and Noida had to use the Violet Line or Yellow Line to reach Rajiv Chowk in order to interchange for Blue Line. Now, with the commencement of Delhi Metro Magenta Line, people, especially students, travelling from Noida to IIT or from South Delhi to Noida can take the new line.

2) With the commencement of the entire Delhi Metro Magenta Line stretch, tourism industry of the capital may witness a boost as people living in Noida or East Delhi will be able to reach Delhi’s Qutab Minar monument in a much lesser time, by commuting through Magenta Line and interchanging for Yellow Line at Hauz Khas metro station.

3) Commuters travelling from Janakpuri West or nearby areas will now have a reason to cheer with the full commencement of Delhi Metro Magenta Line. The line will provide better access to South Delhi’s party hub, Hauz Khas, which is quite popular among youngsters.

4) Now travelling between South Delhi and East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar will become more convenient with the complete functioning of Delhi Metro Pink Line as it will cover crucial metro stations such as Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, INA etc.

5) With Delhi Metro Pink Line in function, people commuting between South Delhi and Rajouri Garden or nearby areas will become more convenient. Not only will it save time compared to time taken by Blue time, the new Pink Line will also cover important metro stations such as Delhi Cantt, South Campus, Moti Bagh, Sarojini Nagar, Lajpat Nagar etc.