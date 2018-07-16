Delhi Metro Pink Line: Lajpat Nagar-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section to open; connect 4 major markets

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is all set to inspect the section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line connecting Lajpat Nagar to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus on July 23, 2018.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Good news for shopaholics! Soon, the Lajpat Nagar-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section of Delhi Metro Pink Line is set to open by the end of this month – which means that your shopping spree will get easier. The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is all set to inspect the section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line connecting Lajpat Nagar to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus on July 23, 2018. The 8.1-kilometre section will not only provide better connectivity between north and south Delhi but will also be a boon for shoppers across the city as the section links four prominent markets of the national capital namely, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, INA and Sarojini Nagar.

After the commencement of the Lajpat Nagar-Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section, the Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section of the Delhi Metro Pink line will become 29.66 km long and the total length of operational network of the Delhi Metro network will become 296 km. Out of the 6 metro stations which will be opened under this section, 4 of them are prominent markets that are likely to have a higher footfall now because of easy metro connectivity.

Lajpat Nagar: With the commencement of this section, the existing Lajpat Nagar metro station on the Violet line will be joined to the Pink line, making the commute easier. Lajpat Nagar witnesses major traffic jams caused by shoppers using private vehicles, therefore, an interconnection at the metro station will help more visitors reach the market using the metro network.

South Extension: As traffic is a big problem in South Extension, with the opening of the metro station, shoppers will finally be able to reach the market smoothly. The metro station will also bring relief to pedestrians who currently are dependent on the foot-over bridge near the under-construction NBCC (India) Limited commercial complex. Moreover, the gates of the South Extension metro station have been designed to provide subway facilities as well.