Delhi Metro Pink Line: Hazrat Nizamuddin stop to now connect crucial Indian Railways station; 5 cool facts

The national capital’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is all set get metro connectivity for the very first time.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: With the opening of the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar section of Delhi Metro Pink Line, the national capital’s Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station is all set get metro connectivity for the very first time. The Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station, which is a part of the 9.7 km long Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar section is likely to become operational soon. The metro station will be a boon to Delhiites as it would give access to Sarai Kale Khan ISBT as well. While Hazrat Nizamuddin is the third biggest railway terminus of Delhi after the New Delhi and Delhi Junction stations, Sarai Kale Khan ISBT is one of three major bus termini of Delhi. The entire area is likely to become a major transport hub. Here are five cool facts about the Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station that you should know if you are a frequent Delhi Metro commuter:

1) The Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station will be a major boost for the national capital as it will provide connectivity to Sarai Kale Khan, which is the meeting point of three corridors of the proposed rapid rail project that would connect Delhi with Meerut, Panipat and Alwar by 2024.

2) According to a TOI report, the metro station will have dedicated entry and exit points connecting the ISBT and the railway station. One of the entry/exit points will be within 50 metres of the ISBT, and the other entry/exit point would be nearly 150 metres from the Indian Railways station.

3) Indraprastha Park, as well as forthcoming ‘seven wonders’ project, would be at a walking distance from the Hazrat Nizamuddin metro station. Also, under the multi modal integration plan, the station would have drop-off bays.

4) Around the underground station, adequate greening and beautification have been done. Additionally, table-top pedestrian crossings have been provided in the vicinity, on the roads for the movement of pedestrians.

5) To give an authentic touch, the metro station has been adorned by 30 artworks on the history of nearby locations. Also, in order to beautify the station, impressions and ‘jharokhas’ have been used.

Interestingly, with the opening of this stretch, traveling between East Delhi and South Delhi will take less than 15 minutes. The section between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar-I will cover five stations- Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, Mayur Vihar 1, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Ashram and Vinoba Puri metro stations.