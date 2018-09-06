Delhi Metro Pink Line: Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station set to get connectivity with this new stretch from October

The trial runs on the 9.7 km long stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I metro stations of the Delhi Metro Pink Line started from Wednesday.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The trial runs on the 9.7 km long stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I metro stations of the Delhi Metro Pink Line started from Wednesday. According to a TOI report, this section is expected to become functional by the month of October. The section, which is an extension of the Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section, will be a big boon to metro commuters of many prominent areas such as Ashram, Mayur Vihar, Vinoba Puri etc. Interestingly, for the first time, the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station would be connected to the Delhi Metro. Also, the metro station at Hazrat Nizamuddin will be linked with the ISBT at Sarai Kale Khan. The section will also see the metro network cross the Yamuna river for the fourth time. The other three Delhi Metro Lines that bridge the Yamuna are the Blue Line, Red Line, and Magenta Line.

The trial runs on the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-I section were flagged off by Mangu Singh, MD, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). A spokesperson for DMRC was quoted in the report saying that during the trial runs, the interface of the metro train will be checked in order to ensure that there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the train movement on the metro track. The spokesperson also mentioned that testing of various sub-systems of the metro coaches will also be done.

The new signaling technology, which is being used on the Pink Line and Magenta Line, known as Communication Based Train Control, will undergo rigorous testing in stages. Also, the spokesperson informed that during the trial runs, the response of the train at different speed levels, braking of the train, as well as the interconnection with the Operations Control Centre, will be checked. He further added that the behaviour of the track system and the Over Head Electrification (OHE) will also be monitored repeatedly.

The section will cover 5 metro stations namely, Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I, out of which only Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I will be elevated metro stations, while rest of them will be underground metro stations. There will also be an interchange facility at Mayur Vihar-I, from where metro commuters will be able to change trains between Pink Line and Blue Line as both the stations will be connected through a 63 metre-long foot overbridge.