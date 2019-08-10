Delhi-Metro Pink Line extension: Double-decker viaduct to be constructed between Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor

The double-decker viaduct will be constructed between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar stations on the Majlis Park-Maujpur section of Delhi Metro Pink Line.

Delhi-Metro Pink Line extension: The Delhi Metro Pink Line, which is the longest individual line of the Delhi Metro network, will boast of Delhi Metro’s first double-decker viaduct on its upcoming Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor. Presently, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) operates the Delhi Metro Pink Line from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, with all of its stations being opened for commuters in the year 2018. The extension of Majlis Park to Maujpur has been planned for operations in the next two-three years, where the double-decker viaduct will be constructed. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that some of the important features about the double-decker viaduct which will be constructed on Delhi Metro Pink Line are as follows:

Delhi Metro Pink Line Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor stations & details

The 12.58 km long Majlis Park – Maujpur metro corridor will have eight elevated metro stations, namely Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Khajuri Khas, Sonia Vihar, Soorghat, Jagatpur Village, Jharoda Majraa and Burari metro station. The civil tenders for the entire section have been floated.

On this section, the Delhi Metro viaduct will be on the upper deck at an elevation of 18.5 metres, while the road flyover will be on lower deck at height of 9.5 metres.

The length of the double-decker viaduct will be about 1.4 kilometres and it will be on the central verge of the road. Additionally, the development of PWD road on this section, is also being done by DMRC between Yamuna Vihar and Bhajanpura station.

The Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar metro stations on the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will be constructed at heights of 18.5 metres at the rail level.

Further, the Tughlakabad – Aerocity corridor which is coming up in the Delhi Metro Phase-IV, will have a 2.5 km long stretch where another double-decker viaduct will be constructed between Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G Block station. However, presently, there are no such viaducts on the entire Delhi Metro network.