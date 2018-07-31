Delhi Metro Pink Line: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section to open next week; details here

The much-awaited section of Delhi Metro Pink Line connecting Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar is all set to start its operations from August 6, 2018.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The wait is finally over! The much-awaited section of Delhi Metro Pink Line connecting Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar is all set to start its operations from August 6, 2018. The 8.1 km long section will be jointly flagged off by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs on August 6, 2018. The ministers will flag off the section via remote from Metro Bhawan at 11:30 AM and on the same day, the passenger services on this section will commence from 1:00 PM.

The Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section will cover 6 metro stations in total out of which 2 metro stations- INA and Lajpat Nagar will become interchange stations for Yellow Line and Violet Line respectively. The other 4 metro stations are Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar and South Extension. A senior official stated that a total of 23 trains will be put into service, with a frequency of 5 minutes 12 seconds during peak time and 5 minutes 45 seconds during non-peak time.

Interestingly, the section will be a boon to shopaholics as it will link 4 prominent markets of the city namely, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. According to Executive Director, Corporate Communications at DMRC, Anuj Dayal, with operations starting on this section, the travel time between INA and Lajpat Nagar is likely to reduce to 5 minutes. The travel time between Hauz Khas and Lajpat Nagar would also shrink to 16 minutes. Also, the travel time between INA and Rajouri Garden is likely to reduce to 23 minutes; Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden to 28 minutes; and Lajpat Nagar and Netaji Subhas Place to 39 minutes.

The Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section is a part of Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 3. With the opening of this much-awaited section, the total Delhi Metro network will become 296 km long with 214 metro stations.