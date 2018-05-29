Delhi Metro Pink Line: Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section to now open in July

The extension of the section between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station and Lajpat Nagar metro station has been postponed until July.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: All shopping lovers across the capital city will have to wait a bit longer to use the metro to reach their favourite destinations such as Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. The much-awaited stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line from Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar will now open in the month of July instead of June, according to a TOI report. Mangu Singh, the Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)had earlier said that DMRC will start two new sections of the Delhi Metro Pine line in the month of June this year, i.e., Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar and Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri. However, now the extension of the section between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro station and Lajpat Nagar metro station has been postponed until July and the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of the Delhi Metro Pink line will now open in the month of August. Both these two corridors add up to a length of 27 km.

According to a DMRC official, both the sections of the Delhi Metro Pink line i.e., Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar and Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri were scheduled to open in the month of June this year, but as there is still some work left at the metro stations, the opening of these sections has been postponed. The DMRC official also said that Delhi Metro has now decided to open the sections of the Pink line in a staggered fashion instead of opening them at one go.

Interestingly, another section of the Delhi Metro Pink line i.e., Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, is scheduled to open in the month of September this year. At present, the Lajpat Nagar metro station falls on Delhi Metro’s Violet Line. However, with the opening of the underground Lajpat Nagar metro station of the Pink Line in the month of July, it will become an interchange station. The new underground Lajpat Nagar metro station will open near the popular Lajpat Nagar market. Apart from Lajpat Nagar, the Delhi Metro Pink Line will also link other shopping destinations across the capital such as Sarojini Nagar, INA as well as South Extension.