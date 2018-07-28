Delhi Metro Pink Line: Durgabai Deshmukh-Lajpat Nagar section starts in August – how much time you will save

The INA and Lajpat Nagar has also been transformed into interchange stations from where one can interchange for Yellow Line and Violet Line respectively.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Good news for Delhiites! The much-awaited Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro Pink Line is all set to begin its operations next month onwards. The new 8.1 km long section will cover six metro stations out of which Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh will be elevated and Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension, Lajpat Nagar will be underground. The INA and Lajpat Nagar has also been transformed into interchange stations from where one can interchange for Yellow Line and Violet Line respectively. One of the most interesting facts about this section is that it will help metro commuters to save time. Here, we have listed how much time one can save while commuting through this line:

1) From INA to Lajpat Nagar, till now it took around 24 minutes and 32 seconds. Now, with the commencement of the new section, it will just take just 5 minutes and 7 seconds. Therefore, commuters can save up to 19 minutes and 25 seconds.

2) It used to take around 23 minutes and 5 seconds to commute between Hauz Khas and Lajpat Nagar. With the opening of this section, commuters will take almost 16 minutes and 13 seconds, saving up to 6 minutes and 52 seconds.

3) From INA to Rajouri Garden, commuters used to take around 39 minutes and 10 seconds. Now, they can save 15 minutes and 32 seconds as the travel time will be reduced to 23 minutes and 38 seconds.

4) Commuters used to take around 45 minutes and 9 seconds to travel between Lajpat Nagar and Rajouri Garden. Now, the travel time will be reduced to 28 minutes and 45 seconds. Therefore, commuters can save around 16 minutes and 24 seconds.

5) It used to take almost 47 minutes and 16 seconds between Lajpat Nagar and Netaji Subhash Place. With the opening of this new section, now commuters will be able to complete their journey in 39 minutes and 46 seconds, saving around 7 minutes and 30 seconds.