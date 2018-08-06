Delhi Metro Pink Line: Durgabai Deshmukh-Lajpat Nagar section opens today; stations to fare, everything you need to know

The section is 8.10 km long in total and is a part of Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 3.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Big news for Delhi Metro commuters! The much-awaited section between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar of Delhi Metro Pink Line is all set to start operations from today onwards. The section is 8.10 km long in total and is a part of Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 3. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be jointly inaugurating the new section today. With the commencement of the new section between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar, only the 28.93 km long section between Lajpat Nagar and Shiv Vihar will be left for opening under the Delhi Metro Pink Line. After the completion of the entire corridor, the total length from Majlis Park station to Shiv Vihar station will be 58.59 km long. Recently, DMRC announced that as many as 23 trains will be put into service between Majlis Park station and Lajpat Nagar station.

Metro stations

The new section will cover 6 metro stations namely Lajpat Nagar station, South Extension station, INA station, Sarojini Nagar station, Bhikaji Cama Place station and Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh station. The Lajpat Nagar station and the INA station will also act as interchange stations for Violet Line and Yellow Line respectively. Out of the six metro stations, only Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh station is elevated, and rest all are underground metro stations.

Corridor for shoppers

Interestingly, the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of Pink Line will be a boon to shopping lovers as it will provide connectivity to 4 prominent markets of the national capital namely, Lajpat Nagar, INA, South Extension and Sarojini Nagar markets.

Reduce Travel Time

Other than linking the major markets of the city, the line is also going to reduce travel time between many areas. For example, from Lajpat Nagar to INA, the new section would only take 5 minutes 7 seconds. Similarly, from Lajpat Nagar to Rajouri Garden, it would only take around 28 minutes 45 seconds to travel. Also, travel time between Hauz Khas and Lajpat Nagar, INA and Rajouri Garden as well as Lajpat Nagar and Netaji Subhash Place will also be reduced significantly.

Beautification of Metro stations

The metro stations which will be covered under this section has been decorated beautifully with attractive artworks including abstract artworks, traditional artworks and paintings conveying the message of environment preservation.

The station buildings under this section will sport many interesting features. The Bhikaji Cama Place metro station has a five-storey office complex of its own while the Moti Bagh metro station will offer a subway made by ‘box pushing’ technology. On the other hand, the Sarojini Nagar station will include pillars designed on the concept of glow gardens.

Fare

The metro fare of this section, however, has not been announced yet by DMRC but will be updated soon.