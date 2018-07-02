Delhi Metro Pink Line: Durgabai Deshmukh-Lajpat Nagar section opens in July; what it means for Delhiites

Currently, the Lajpat Nagar metro is on the Violet line of the metro network.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Big news for shopaholics! July onwards, many iconic shopping destinations across the capital such as to INA, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar will get quick metro connectivity. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is all set to launch the 8.1 km long Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar section of Delhi Metro’s Pink line in July, informed sources told Financial Express Online. The first 20.6 km long section of the metro network’s Pink line connecting Majlis Park metro to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus metro was opened in the month of March this year. Currently, the Lajpat Nagar metro is on the Violet line of the metro network. This month, it will become an interchange metro station with the commencement of the underground Lajpat Nagar metro station of the Pink line.

A DMRC official told FE Online that trial runs for the Delhi Metro Pink Line section between Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar are currently underway. The inspection by Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety is pending, the necessary documentation is being completed and also some other mandatory prior approvals are being taken right now. According to a DMRC spokesperson quoted by ToI, between Shiv Vihar and I P Extension section, the trial runs are in progress. He also said that it will be extended up to Trilokpuri very shortly. He further said that this section is likely to be completed by next month. The section between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 is likely to be over by the month of September, he added. The ‘missing link’ between the Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 section is still not ready because of the land issue at Trilokpuri, but work is at an advanced stage to sort out the issue.

Other than providing quick connectivity to many shopping destinations across the city, the two interchange stations of Delhi Metro’s Pink line on this section would reduce the distance between different parts of NCR. When the second section of Delhi Metro’s Pink line opens, between the Pink line and Yellow line, INA would become an interchanging metro station. Therefore, metro commuters from many west Delhi areas such as Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Naraina, Mayapuri etc., will be able to change trains for Gurgaon at INA, instead of taking the longer route via Rajiv Chowk. Also, with the opening of the Mayur Vihar section, Gurgaon and many south Delhi areas that still lack metro connectivity will benefit.