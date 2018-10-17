Delhi Metro Pink Line: Diwali gift for Delhiites! Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section to open by November

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The section between Shiv Vihar and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake would cover as many as 15 metro stations.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: This Diwali, Delhi Metro is all set to gift Delhiites than the much-awaited Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section of its network! The 17.8-km long section of Delhi Metro, connecting Shiv Vihar in northeast Delhi to Trilokpuri in the eastern part of the national capital is likely to open by the festival of Diwali. The corridor would be inspected by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety, SK Pathak, on October 20, 2018, following which the section would open for the public. The section will be a boon to those residing in the northeast region of the city as it will provide connectivity to Delhi’s Gokulpuri, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Johri Enclave.

The section between Shiv Vihar and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake would cover as many as 15 metro stations namely, Shiv Vihar, Johri Enclave, Gokulpuri, Maujpur- Babarpur, Jaffrabad, Welcome, East Azad Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Karkardooma Court, Karkardooma, Anand Vihar ISBT, IP Extension, Mandawali-West Vinod Nagar, East Vinod Nagar-Mayur Vihar-II and Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake. Interestingly, all the metro stations on this section will be elevated. Moreover, the Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section will have three interchange facilities including the Welcome metro station, from where metro commuters travelling by the Pink Line will be able to change for Red Line. Other than this, metro commuters will be able to change for Blue Line from Anand Vihar and Karkardooma metro stations.

The 17.8-km stretch from Shiv Vihar to Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake metro stations is part of the 59-km long Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Delhi Metro Pink Line, which falls under the Phase-III network of the DMRC. Meanwhile, another stretch on the Delhi Metro Pink Line, 9.7-km long Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket-I section is likely to open by the end of this year. The section will cover six metro stations, namely Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-I.