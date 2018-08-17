Delhi Metro Pink Line: Delhiites to wait longer for Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section; this is when it will open

The Shiv Vihar -Trilokpuri section, which was about to open in August, is now likely to open by mid-September as trial runs on the corridor are still on.

Delhi Metro Pink Line: Commuters who were eagerly waiting for the opening of the remaining sections of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line connecting Lajpat Nagar to Shiv Vihar in the national capital will now have to wait longer. The 17.8 km long Pink Line section between Shiv Vihar and Trilokpuri, which was scheduled to open this month, is now likely to start its operations by mid-September, according to a TOI report. According to sources quoted in the report, the Shiv Vihar -Trilokpuri section, which was about to open in August, is now likely to open by mid-September as trial runs on the corridor are still on.

The section would provide connectivity to northeast Delhi areas such as Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Jaffrabad and Johri Enclave. The Welcome metro station will also get an interchange facility from where commuters travelling by the Pink Line will be able to change trains for Red Line.

A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that on the section between Trilokpuri station and Shiv Vihar metro stations, trial runs are going on and the same are likely to be completed by the month of August. The spokesperson further added that following this, the process for approaching CMRS (Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety) will be initiated.

According to the report, before approaching CMRS for a safety inspection, the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) has to go through a long drawn process of getting prior clearances and preparing documents that have to be first submitted to the office of the CMRS. Once the documents are submitted by the DMRC, a date would be fixed by CMRS for an inspection and only after its go-ahead, the section could be opened for the public.

The sources also said that the last section of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line connecting Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar I, which was scheduled to open in the month of September, will now open in October. The DMRC spokesperson said that in the section between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar I, trial runs are expected to start by the third week of August. He further informed that due to land issues at Trilokpuri, the section between Trilokpuri and Mayur Vihar I is not yet ready.