Delhi Metro Pink Line: Bhikaji Cama Place station to have a five-storey office complex

Delhi Metro Pink Line: The Bhikaji Cama Place metro station, which comes under Delhi Metro’s Pink line network, will have a five-storey office complex of its own! As the station is located in one of the prime locations of south Delhi and with an office plaza built above the underground station, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) expects it to be a big revenue generator, according to a TOI report. Soon, the DMRC is likely to open the 8-km long Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section, which will link many commercial hubs like Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, INA, Sarojini Nagar etc.

The report mentioned that DMRC will build a five-storey office-cum-commercial complex spread across 2,500 square metres extending from the eastern entry point of the metro station to the western one. A DMRC official was quoted in the report saying that the area was marked by them for property development. Considering the area and the expected footfall, the Delhi Metro has made ample provision for both surface and basement parking, the official added. Interestingly, the roof of one of the entry points, which will be linked to the office complex, has also been provided with an open-air amphitheatre for concerts or other similar programmes.

As the land was available, building the metro station was not a difficult task. However, due to the presence of a flyover on the Ring Road, developing the subways to connect the metro station with Bhikaji Cama Place posed a challenge. Moreover, DMRC had to build extra wide subways considering the large number of offices, commercial complexes as well as hotels situated across the road.

While constructing the subway using the technique of underground pushing of soil, the DMRC found that the area sandy and the method threatening to the flyover. So, DMRC used the cut-and-cover method though even that method proved difficult due to heavy Ring Road traffic. However, the situation was managed by building a steel bridge for vehicular traffic during the time it took to construct the subway.

Developed by Delhi Development Authority, Bhikaji Cama Place is not only a crucial office complex but is also an important location for luxury hotels and government offices. Other than commercial areas, the metro station will serve nearby residential areas such as RK Puram, Safdarjung Enclave, Netaji Nagar, Nauroji Nagar and Mohammadpur.