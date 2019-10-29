Delhi Metro Pink Line and Green Line to be connected! New interchange facility being planned; details

This will be the very first interchange facility of this sort where passengers changing the metro trains will get off on a viaduct, and not at a station.

Delhi Metro commuters note! Soon, a unique interchange and connecting facility will come up between Delhi Metro Green Line and Delhi Metro Pink Line corridors. As part of this new facility, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will construct additional interchange facility on the Delhi Metro Green Line between the Punjabi Bagh and Shivaji Park stations on the route. Once constructed, passengers will be able to get down from the platform, take a walkway and access a concourse to reach the Punjabi Bagh West station of Delhi Metro Pink Line. This will be the very first interchange facility of this sort over the Delhi Metro network where passengers changing the metro trains will get off on a viaduct, and not at a station.

The Delhi Metro Pink Line Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor connects with all other corridors on the network, except the Delhi Metro Green Line. However, after this unique interchange facility, the Delhi Metro Green Line and Delhi Metro Pink Line will also get connected.

The 58.5 km long Delhi Metro Pink Line is a U-shaped corridor. It circles around the existing metro corridors, with interchange facilities at as many as 11 locations. As the Delhi Metro Green Line till now, is the only one which doesn’t have connectivity with the Delhi Metro Pink Line, hence commuters have been deprived of direct connectivity to South Delhi of areas such as Paschim Vihar, Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh and Madipur.

The viaduct at Delhi Metro Green Line Inderlok-Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh corridor will be modified with the help of prefabricated steel platforms which will be constructed above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout. However, according to DMRC, this particular scheme has its own challenges in construction. The difference in terms of the height between the Delhi Metro Pink Line and Delhi Metro Green Line is 16.7 metres, which will be covered with extra-large elevators, stairs as well as ramps. Due to a flyover and an underpass nearby, it is difficult to create more space for steel platform pillars. However, the preliminary work for this connectivity has started and DMRC expects it to complete it by the end of next year. Additionally, the entire construction work will be carried out without disturbing the usual operations of the Delhi Metro Green Line.

This facility involves the construction of a pedestrian passage, which has been planned on two levels. Delhi Metro passengers who will be getting down at the steel platforms, will then be able to take a commodious lift which will have a carrying capacity of 26 people. This lift will then enable commuters to reach a mid-level common area, before they can proceed to the concourse of the Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Punjabi Bagh West station. DMRC will not charge any tickets for this interchange. This will be constructed only as an embarking and disembarking facility for commuters.