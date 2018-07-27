Delhi Metro Pink Line: 10 facts about the Durgabai Deshmukh-Lajpat Nagar section every Delhiite should know

The metro stations which will be covered under this section have been beautifully decorated with attractive artworks. (Image by Devanjana Nag)

Delhi Metro Pink Line: All Delhi Metro commuters, prepare to get the best news of the day! The much-awaited Delhi Metro Pink Line section between Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar is going to start passenger operations next month. The 8.10 km long section is a part of Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor of Delhi Metro Phase 3, which is also known as Line 7 of the metro network. With the commencement of this section, the total metro network of the capital city will become 296 km long with 214 metro stations. At present, the section between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deskmukh South Campus is operational. Here are 10 things that you should know about the upcoming Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section of the Delhi Metro Pink Line:

1) The section will cover 6 metro stations namely, Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, INA, Sarojini Nagar, Bhikaji Cama Place and Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh. Out of these 6 metro stations, only one is elevated i.e., Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh, and rest all are underground metro stations.

2) According to Delhi Metro, with the new section of Delhi Metro Pink Line opening, commuters will save substantial transit time. For example, earlier if one had to travel from Lajpat Nagar to INA, it would take approximately 24 minutes 32 seconds, but with the new Pink Line it will take only 5 minutes 7 seconds! Similarly, a Lajpat Nagar to Rajouri Garden journey would earlier take 45 minutes and 9 seconds, but would now be reduced to just 28 minutes 45 seconds.

3) The section will also provide two interchange stations- Lajpat Nagar metro station for Violet Line and INA metro station for Yellow Line.

4) Interestingly, the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus and Lajpat Nagar section will also provide connectivity to four major markets of the capital city – Lajpat Nagar, South Extension, INA and Sarojini Nagar.

5) With the new section, commuters from Gurugram will easily be able to access the Sarojini Nagar and South-Extension markets by interchanging at INA station. Also, Delhi University students from North Delhi will also find it easier to visit these market places by interchanging at INA.

6) The metro stations which will be covered under this section have been beautifully decorated with abstract artworks, artworks conveying the message of environment preservation and traditional artworks.

7) Additionally, many students of a nearby girls schools are decorating seven piers of the metro corridor near the Sir Vishweshwaraih Moti Bagh metro station.

8) With the commencement of this section, the entire stretch from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar will become 29.66 km long.

9) As per the timetable by Delhi Metro, as many as 23 trains will be put into service from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar.

10) Once the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus-Lajpat Nagar section is opened, the 28.93 km long section between Lajpat Nagar and Shiv Vihar will be left for opening under the Delhi Metro Pink Line. After the completion of the overall Pink Line corridor, the total stretch from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar will be 58.59 km long.