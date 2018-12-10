Delhi Metro Phase IV: Travel made easy for Delhiites! In 5 years, all remote areas to be linked; details here

The six proposed corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project will make sure that the remotest parts of the national capital have connectivity.

Delhi Metro Phase IV: In five years, reaching far-flung areas of the national capital to get easier! Once, the Delhi government and the Centre approve Phase IV project of Delhi Metro, it will take five years for the 104 km of tracks to come up, reducing the journey time across the city. Also, with with the new interchange points, the Delhi Metro network will give commuters more options to avoid lengthy detours. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been asked by Delhi government to relook at the project costs and seek fresh board approval. According to a TOI report, the DMRC board is expected to meet this week. Here are the six proposed corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project, that will make sure that the remotest parts of the national capital have connectivity:

Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg corridor

The upcoming new corridors will include 23-km long Janakpuri West-R K Ashram Marg stretch, the longest one in Phase IV. It will connect north, west and northwest Delhi. The corridor will have 25 stations and 9 interchange points, including Janakpuri West station for Blue Line and Magenta Line. At Peeragarhi, it will cross the Green Line and will cross for Pink Line twice at Majlis Park and Azadpur. Also, the corridor will cross the Red and Yellow Lines twice at Pitampura and Pul Bangash as well as at Haiderpur Badli Mor and Azadpur before terminating on Blue Line at R K Ashram Marg station.

Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor

The 12.5-km long Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor will be a vital link between north and northeast Delhi. The corridor will include six stations with both the terminal stations providing interchange facilities.

Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor

Another corridor, 12.6 km long Inderlok-Indraprastha line will have 10 stations with both terminal stations providing interchange facilities. Additionally, the corridor will cross the Yellow and Violet Lines at New Delhi and Delhi Gate stations, respectively. It will provide connectivity between the north and central parts of the city. Moreover, the proposed Nabi Karim station will be an additional interchange station between the new Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg and Inderlok-Indraprastha corridors.

Tughlakabad-Delhi Aerocity corridor

The 20-km long stretch from Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity will provide connectivity between the southern part of the city and Indira Gandhi International Airport. The line will have 15 stations with interchange facilities for the Violet and Airport Express Lines. Additionally, a third interchange point is likely to come up at the proposed Saket G Block station.

Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor

The shortest corridor in Phase IV, 8 km long Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block line will have seven stations with terminal stations providing interchange facilities and another interchange point for Magenta Line at Chirag Delhi. Moreover, this line will connect the existing Magenta and Pink corridors and the proposed Tughlakabad-Delhi Aerocity corridor.

Rithala-Narela corridor

The 21.7-km Rithala-Narela line, being the only corridor in Phase IV without an interchange point is an extension of the existing Red Line. It will include 16 stations and will provide connectivity to Narela sub city, which has failed to develop due to the lack of connectivity with the city centre, the report stated.

A DMRC spokesperson was quoted in the report saying that proposed Phase IV corridors are likely to have 19 interchange points, out of which 5 stations are already operational namely, Janakpuri West, New Delhi, Inderlok, Azadpur and Lajpat Nagar. From an engineering point of view, Phase IV is going to involve intricate engineering challenges because the interchange points have to be planned and built in such a way that existing metro operations are not disturbed while integrating them at minimum distances for commuters to cover when changing lines, he added.