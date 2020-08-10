Delhi Metro Phase-IV: Trains to pass at a height of 28 metres – taller than an eight-storey building!

At present, Delhi Metro ’s highest peak is at Dhaula Kuan, where metro trains pass through a section that is 23.6-metre high.

Delhi Metro Phase 4 update: The Phase IV project of the Delhi Metro is set to take the metro network to greater heights! At the proposed section of the upcoming 28.92-km-long Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, at Haiderpur Badli Mor, Delhi Metro trains will pass at a height of 28 metres- which is taller than an eight-storey building. The corridor is an extension of Magenta Line’s Janakpuri West to Noida Botanical Garden. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the other two lines of Phase IV project are 20.2 km long Aerocity-Tughlaqbad line and 12.5 km long Maujpur-Majlis Park line. At 23.5 metres, the Haiderpur Badli Mor platform will be the highest of the network, DMRC confirmed.

At present, Delhi Metro’s highest peak is at Dhaula Kuan, where metro trains pass through a section that is 23.6-metre high. Till the year 2017, a point near Delhi Metro’s Karkardooma metro station at 19 metres used to be the peak. According to DMRC, the elevation of the point is due to the fact that it will be directly above Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, which connects Samaypur Badli with Gurgaon’s Huda City Centre.

The corridor’s elevated section will have an average height of 10 metres. However, at Madhuban Chowk, the height of the piers will be 20 metres and at Haiderpur Badli Mor, it will be 25 metres. The rail level, at Haiderpur Badli Mor, is going to be the highest at 28 metres.

The Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station platform is coming up above the section that is operational, which handles passengers using Delhi Metro’s, Yellow Line. Consequently, at a height of 23.5 metres, the new section will be nearly as high as Delhi Metro’s current peak point at Dhaula Kuan. However, the highest platform that is operational is at Mayur Vihar Phase I.

The station’s Pink Line section, which also falls on Blue Line, is at a height of 22 metres. According to Delhi Metro, pier construction, as well as the subsequent launching of the spans, will be done without impacting Yellow Line operations, which is known to be Delhi Metro’s one of the busiest corridors.