Delhi Metro Phase IV: Modi Cabinet approves 3 new corridors! Check details of route, stations

Delhi Metro Phase IV: Big cheer for Delhiites! Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet has approved the Phase IV project of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in its latest cabinet decision. The Cabinet has given the final approval for three out the total six corridors which are to be implemented under the Phase IV project. This means that after the construction of these corridors, the metro network in the national capital will receive a big boost, connecting the far corners of Delhi and making long journeys, considerably shorter to cover.

According to the cabinet decision, the three corridors, covering the total distance of around 61.67 km will open as many as 46 new metro stations under Delhi Metro Phase IV. Out of these 46 stations, 17 stations will be underground and 29 stations will be elevated. The three corridors which have been approved are as follows:

The 20.20 km long Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor with a total of 15 new metro stations

The 28.92 km long Janakpuri (west)-RK Ashram corridor on the Magenta Line with a total of 25 new metro stations

The 12.54 km long Mukundpur-Maujpur section on the Pink Line with a total of six new metro stations

These new metro corridors will make traveling across busy areas like RK Ashram, Janakpuri and Aerocity much easier, as these areas always suffer road traffic congestion. Metro connectivity will ease commuter woes, by making accessibility better for far flung areas like Maujpur and Mukundpur. Meanwhile, the Delhi government had given the final approval for the total 103.93 km network of Phase IV in the month of December 2018, after a delay of over two years. The Central government and the Delhi government had been in a tussle over financial issues for the implementation of the Phase IV project. The construction work for the project was supposed to begin from January, 2019, and is expected to complete by December 31, 2024. The estimated cost of all the six corridors in Phase IV is decided to be around Rs 46,845 crore.