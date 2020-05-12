Delhi Metro Phase IV, Grey Line & Airport Line extension work resumes amid COVID-19 lockdown

The construction work for Delhi Metro ’s Phase IV project as well as the extension of the Airport Express Line and Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh), has been resumed.

Delhi Metro projects back on track! Amid lockdown, development work resumes for Delhi Metro projects! The construction work for Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project as well as the extension of the Airport Express Line and Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh), has been resumed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). As per the guidelines announced by the Union Home Ministry last month, construction work on projects was allowed to be continued where workers are available on site and no workers are needed to be brought from outside. A Delhi Metro official confirmed to Financial Express Online that a detailed standard operating procedure was prepared by DMRC for the resumption of construction work following the guidelines issued by Home Ministry.

According to DMRC, the corporation had about 3,500 workers available, at present, across five to six various sites in the city including actual work sites of Dhansa, expansion work on Airport Express Line in Dwarka as well as sites and casting yards for Delhi Metro’s Phase IV projects. While resuming construction work, the guidelines set by the government agencies are being implemented and workers have been sensitized about the precautionary guidelines. At the work sites, displays with important information regarding social distancing are being installed. Also, sanitizers, masks and thermal scanners are being provided to workers at the sites.

It has also been informed by the DMRC that limited construction material, as well as machinery, were available at the sites for immediate resumption of work. However, in the long run, adequate availability of all these materials may depend on further relaxations on nationwide lockdown measures.

Last year, in the month of October, 4.3-km-long Dwarka-Najafgarh section of Grey Line was launched. Currently, development work is going on at its 1.2 km underground extension to Dhansa Stand. The construction work has also resumed extending Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to exhibition/convention centre at Dwarka Sector 25.