Delhi Metro Phase IV: Fate of the project still hangs as Centre and Delhi government work to iron out issues

Delhi Metro Phase IV: The proposal sent by the Delhi government was received by the Central government on December 28, 2018, is currently under examination, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri has said. The statement was part of written reply in the Rajya Sabha. According to a PTI report, in reply to another query, the Union Minister said that so far, no fund has been approved for the Delhi Metro Phase IV project.

Recently, a fresh tiff broke out between the Centre and Delhi government on the subject of Delhi Metro Phase IV project. The Delhi government has imposed a condition of sharing any operating loss on 50-50 per cent basis. The proposal is being examined, but according to a PTI report, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry officials have said that other states may raise similar demands.

The corridors that have been chosen under the Phase IV project of Delhi Metro are 21.73 km long elevated Rithala-Bawana-Narela section, out of 28.92 km, 21.18 km long elevated Janakpuri West-RK Ashram section,12.54 km long elevated Mukundpur-Maujpur section, 12.58 km long underground Inderlok-Indraprastha section, out of 20.2 km, 5.58 km long elevated Aero City-Tughlakabad section and out of 7.96 km, 5.89 km long elevated Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block section.

1) The Phase IV project, which will start 6 new corridors will provide connectivity to far-flung areas of Delhi. The entire project is over 103 km long.

2) With the completion of the Phase IV project, as many as 79 new metro stations will be opened across its 6 corridors.

3) In a first of its kind, the Delhi government has asked DMRC to come up with an elevated road network under three of its corridors namely, Janakpuri West-RK

Ashram section, Rithala-Bawana-Narela section, and Mukundpur-Maujpur section.

4) For the construction of the Phase IV project, worth Rs 45,000 crore, the Delhi government recently announced that it will pay an amount of Rs 9,707 crore.

5) By taking the entire Delhi Metro network to 454 km, the Phase IV project is likely to be completed by the year 2024.

The Phase IV project of Delhi Metro is estimated to cost an amount of around Rs 45,000 crore. Last year, in the month of September, the cost of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project was reduced drastically by Rs 10,000. According to the detailed project report (DPR) of Phase IV, which was prepared in the month of September, last year, the total cost of all the six new corridors of the project was brought down at Rs 45,603 crore by the DMRC. However, when the first DPR of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project was submitted in the year 2016, the total amount of expenditure was estimated at Rs 55,208 crore. As per the latest DPR of the metro project, the 104 km long network is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.