Delhi Metro Phase IV: Delhi government allocates Rs 500 crore for the project in its budget

A sum of Rs 500 crore for the new phase IV project of Delhi Metro by the state government

Delhi Metro Phase IV: The Delhi government in its budget which was presented recently, has allocated a sum of Rs 500 crore for the new phase IV project of Delhi Metro. Delhi government’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also the state Finance Minister, has presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for the year 2019-20 in the Delhi Assembly. The budget involved major emphasis on the sectors of education, health and transport sectors, according to a PTI report. With the allocated sum of Rs 500 crore for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) project, the implementation and execution of new corridors will become easier.

According to the report, the Delhi Metro’s Phase-IV project was estimated to be completed by 2021 after Delhi government’s in-principle approval towards the project in the month of February 2016. Now the project is yet to start, despite being approved by the Delhi Cabinet. The Central government has approved the proposal of the new Phase-IV project but there were fresh tiffs which broke out between the Delhi government and the Central government over the funds of the project.

After the approval of Phase-IV metro project, Sisodia was quoted saying that the Delhi government would give its share of Rs 9,707 crore towards the construction work of the project. The total cost of construction of the project is estimated to be around Rs 45,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the 104 km long Delhi Metro Phase-IV will comprise six new corridors for implementation in the national capital, which will provide seamless connectivity for the far flung areas of Delhi. The corridors are namely, Rithala-Narela with a length of 21.73 km, Janakpuri West-R K Ashram with a length of 28.92 km, Mukundpur-Maujpur with a length of 12.54 km, Inderlok-Indraprastha with a length of 12.58 km, Tughlakabad-Aerocity with a length of 20.20 km, and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block with a length of 7.96 km. According to Sisodia, with the completion of this project, the total length of the Delhi Metro network will be as much as 453.93 km. As many as 79 new metro stations will be opened across the six corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV.