Delhi Metro Phase IV corridors to have many unique features; DMRC floats tenders; details here

The civil tenders for the entire 12.58 km long Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor have been floated by DMRC.

Delhi Metro Phase IV to provide big infrastructural boost to Delhi-NCR! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated tenders for the design and construction of several aspects that will form part of the Delhi Metro Phase IV corridors. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online, Delhi Metro is running behind schedule on the delayed Delhi Metro Phase IV project, and in order to save time, it is going to extensively utilize improved civil technology. The three corridors approved under Delhi Metro Phase IV are as follows:

The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor which will be 20.20 km long and will open 15 new metro stations

The Janakpuri (west)-RK Ashram corridor will be 28.92 km long on the Magenta Line and will open 25 new metro stations

The Mukundpur-Maujpur section will be 12.54 km long on the Pink Line and will open six new metro stations

DMRC has floated tenders for the elevated section of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. The details of its unique infrastructural aspects are as follows: