Delhi Metro Phase IV corridors to have many unique features; DMRC floats tenders; details here

Delhi Metro Phase IV to provide big infrastructural boost to Delhi-NCR! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has floated tenders for the design and construction of several aspects that will form part of the Delhi Metro Phase IV corridors. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online, Delhi Metro is running behind schedule on the delayed Delhi Metro Phase IV project, and in order to save time, it is going to extensively utilize improved civil technology. The three corridors approved under Delhi Metro Phase IV are as follows:
- The Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor which will be 20.20 km long and will open 15 new metro stations
- The Janakpuri (west)-RK Ashram corridor will be 28.92 km long on the Magenta Line and will open 25 new metro stations
- The Mukundpur-Maujpur section will be 12.54 km long on the Pink Line and will open six new metro stations
DMRC has floated tenders for the elevated section of the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor. The details of its unique infrastructural aspects are as follows:
- There will be a total of four elevated stations proposed on this corridor namely Sangam Vihar, Khanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G.
- The Saket-G station will be constructed as an interchange station between Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G corridor
- On the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor, a six-lane flyover along with Delhi Metro corridor is being planned on the M.B. Road. On this section, a viaduct will be constructed on the upper deck at an elevation of 18 metres, while the road flyover will be on lower deck at height of 9.3 metres
- The total length of the proposed integrated structure will be 2.4 km approximately providing three-layer transport facility on this section.
- The flyover will start just after the proposed Sangam Vihar Metro station and will end after Ambedkar Nagar Metro station. It will also provide connectivity from M.B. road to the BRT corridor.
- A 430-metre six-lane underpass will also be constructed at Saket-G at Mandir marg crossing. This complete facility will provide uninterrupted movement from Sangam Vihar to Saket-G for traffic going towards Mehrauli from Badarpur and vice versa. This type of construction will come up for the first time in the national capital.
- Apart from this, DMRC will also construct a double decker viaduct on the Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor between the Bhajanpura and Yamuna Vihar station. The length of this double decker viaduct will be around 1.4 km and will be on the central verge of the road.
- The civil tenders for the entire 12.58 km long Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor have been floated by DMRC. This will be the first double decker viaduct to be constructed in Delhi and the Delhi Metro network.
