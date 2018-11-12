Delhi Metro Phase IV: By 2025, DMRC projects 10 lakh ridership but passengers may have to pay higher fares

The matter of Delhi Metro’s estimates gains importance because the Delhi Finance department is of the view that the six proposed corridors would not qualify for a high capacity metro even in the year 2031.

The proposed corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase IV project, which are likely to be commissioned in 2025, are expected to carry more than 10 lakh commuters per day, while the metro fares are likely to range between Rs 20 and Rs 100. According to an IE report, the projections, part of the financial viability segment of the Delhi Metro’s Phase IV Detailed Project Report (DPR) are being factored in by the government of Delhi before approving the project at the next Cabinet meeting. The matter of Delhi Metro’s estimates gains importance because the Delhi Finance department is of the view that the six proposed corridors would not qualify for a high capacity metro even in the year 2031.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had estimated that nearly 40 lakh commuters will use its network, once Phase III project is completed. However, after a double-phased fare hike in 2017, the metro ridership has slid down to 2015 levels and is being clocked at around 25 lakh per day. According to the report, assuming that there will be a 14% hike in fares once every two years, considering the increase in the Consumer Price Index and input costs of operations, the Delhi Metro has prepared the Financial Internal Rate of Return (FIRR). Thus, the Delhi Metro has assumed that the fare slabs will be Rs 20 for travelling 0-2 km, Rs 30 for travelling 2-5 km, Rs 50 for travelling 5-12 km, Rs 60 for travelling 12-21 km, Rs 80 for travelling 21-32 km and Rs 100 for travelling beyond 32 km (after rounding off to Rs 10).

‘Financing Options, Fare Structure and Financial Viability’, the segment pegs the daily average metro ridership at 15.50 lakh by 2031 and 22.32 lakh by 2041. The segment is a part of annexures of the draft Cabinet note of the project.

According to the DPR, in 2025, the proposed 21.73 km long Rithala-Narela, 20.20 km long Tughlakabad-Aerocity and 12.58 km long Inderlok-Indraprastha corridors, which were declared unviable by the Delhi Finance Department, will carry 1.29 lakh, 1.66 lakh and 2.07 lakh commuters per day respectively. The report further added that the corresponding ridership in 2031-2032 will be 1.77 lakh, 2.55 lakh and 3.17 lakh commuters per day. The other three, 8 km long Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block, 28.9 km long Janakpuri West to RK Ashram and 12.55 km long Mukundpur to Maujpur corridors will register a daily average ridership of 70,000, 3.29 lakh and 1.14 lakh in 2025, according to the estimation of Delhi Metro.

As per the DPR, the deadline for completion of Phase IV project is December 31, 2024, and expected date of commissioning is January 1, 2025. The report also stated that the traffic growth rate has been assumed at 6% per annum up to 2030-2031, 4% up to 2040-2041 and 3% thereafter.