Delhi Metro Phase IV: Azadpur likely to become second triple-interchange station by 2023; details here

Azadpur is likely to become the second Delhi Metro station to cater to three different corridors by the year 2023.

Delhi Metro commuters, take a note! Azadpur is likely to become the second Delhi Metro station to cater to three different corridors by the year 2023. At present, the Delhi Metro Yellow Line and Delhi Metro Pink Line converge at Azadpur station. It is being said that in the Delhi Metro phase IV project, the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, an extension of the Magenta Line, will also have a station at Azadpur. Therefore, this will make Azadpur the only triple interchange station after Kashmere Gate, a Delhi Metro official told Financial Express Online. If things go as per the plan, the new elevated metro station will be linked to Azadpur’s existing elevated Yellow Line station and Pink Line halt, by foot over-bridges (FOBs).

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has marked the site for the upcoming metro station, however, the construction work will take some time to start. Even after getting a triple interchange facility tag, Azadpur would not be in the same league as Kashmere Gate in terms of footfall as the Kashmere Gate metro station currently caters to a daily footfall of around 2.5 lakh. On the other hand, at present, Azadpur caters to around 15,000 passengers per day, and in phase IV, around 30,000 more commuters are expected to be added.

According to DMRC, the Delhi Metro Phase IV metro station will link Azadpur and its peripheral areas directly with areas like Sadar Bazaar, Derawal Nagar, Pulbangash, Ghanta Ghar as well as west Delhi areas such as Pitampura, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi, Mangolpuri and Janakpuri.

The construction may soon start at the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg extension of the Magenta Line which is 28.9 km long – the first phase IV corridor. Gradually, the civil tenders are being floated for all the approved corridors of Delhi Metro Phase IV. While the first civil tender for the construction of a portion of Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor was awarded recently.