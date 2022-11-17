Delhi Metro Phase IV: Alstom wins order to design and manufacture 312 metro rail cars

For Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion, Alstom has been awarded the contract to design, manufacture, supply, test, and commission 312 standard gauge metro cars. The order is worth €312 million and includes: (a) 234 standard gauge cars for extended sections of Lines 7 and 8; (b) 78 standard gauge cars for Aerocity–Tughlakabad corridor. It includes 15-year maintenance of these 78 cars.

For the Delhi Metro network, Alstom has delivered more than 800 metro cars that are in service. The new trains will be built at the largest Urban Rolling Stock manufacturing site of Alstom in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh (AP).

“Delhi NCR is amongst the largest urban clusters in the world. Faced with the realities of climate change, such megacities need reliable and sustainable public transport solutions,” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director, Alstom India, and added, “Alstom is pleased to continue the partnership with Delhi Metro, one of Asia’s largest rapid transit systems.”

Alstom trains have a high recyclability of all materials and low-weight design to reduce energy consumption that will greatly contribute to minimising environmental impact in the region, Loison added.

Currently, the Delhi Metro network consists of roughly 391 km. It has 286 stations. The network has crossed the boundaries of the national capital Delhi and reached Uttar Pradesh (Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad). In Haryana, it reached Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh, and Ballabhgarh.

The company has also delivered metro trains for the cities of Lucknow, Chennai, and Kochi. Presently, the company is delivering trains and signalling for the Kanpur-Agra Metro project, Bhopal–Indore Metro project, and Mumbai Metro Line 3. It is also delivering trains and signalling for India’s first semi-high-speed rail network, NCRTC-RRTS. It connects Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut.