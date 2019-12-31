Delhi Metro Phase 4’s Haiderpur Badli Mor station to have highest platform on network! Know more

The new Haiderpur Badli Mor station’s platform will be higher than Mayur Vihar Phase 1 station of Delhi Metro Pink Line

Delhi Metro to get its highest platform! As part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, the Haiderpur Badli Mor station which will come up on the Delhi Metro Magenta Line extension corridor of Janakpuri West-RK Ashram will have the highest platform on the Delhi Metro network. This will be an interchange station which will be constructed above the existing Haiderpur Badli station of the Delhi Metro Yellow Line. Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a recent statement that when the Haiderpur Badli Mor station was constructed on the Delhi Metro Yellow Line as part of Delhi Metro Phase 3 project, provisions were kept for its expansion as an interchange facility in Delhi Metro Phase 4. This will now help in substantially reducing the construction time as well as costs for the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project.

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the new platforms of Haiderpur Badli Mor station which will come up above the existing station will have the highest ever platform of Delhi Metro at a height of 23.5 metres. This will higher than Mayur Vihar Phase 1 station of Delhi Metro Pink Line which is at a height of 22 metres, while the Karkardooma station is at a height of 20 metres.

As part of the Delhi Metro Phase 4 project, three corridors have been approved by the Union Cabinet so far. Under this, almost 61.67 kilometres of new Delhi Metro lines will be constructed across three different corridors, bringing 45 new Delhi Metro stations. These new metro routes will provide connectivity among the already operational sections of the Delhi Metro.

The approved corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 project are as follows:

The 20.201 km long Aerocity to Tughlakabad corridor will bring 15 new metro stations on the network

The 29.92 km long Janakpuri West-R.K Ashram Marg corridor will bring 22 new metro stations on the network

The 12.558 km long Maujpur – Majlis Park corridor will bring eight new metro stations on the network

On December 30, 2019, the construction work of Delhi Metro Phase 4 project began with piling work at Haiderpur Badli Mor in a groundbreaking ceremony. The first civil contract was awarded last month for the construction of a portion of the Janakpuri West-R.K Ashram Marg corridor.