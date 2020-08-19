Delhi Metro Phase 4: Work in progress! DMRC starts casting of U-girders for Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor

U-shaped girders are precast pre-tensioned, on which track laying can be immediately done.

Delhi Metro Phase 4: Casting work of U-girders begins! Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that these girders will be installed on a 4.2 km long elevated section of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. According to details shared by the DMRC, the stretch includes the construction of four elevated metro stations namely Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur-Davoli, and Saket-G of this 22 km long corridor. Besides, this stretch also includes the development of a six-lane elevated flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar as well as one underpass at Saket-G. Once the construction of this section is over, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will be signal free from Sangam Vihar to Saket.

According to DMRC, from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MB Road, a ramp will facilitate seamless traffic movement. Also, smooth movement of traffic will be facilitated with an underpass from MB Road towards the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg. The casting work for this section is being done at Pushp Vihar’s casting yard. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with this, the construction work on all three priority corridors of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 project has gained pace.

These 28 metres long U-girders, will be subsequently installed on this corridor. Also, 28 metre long U-girders are being installed on the RK Ashram-Janakpuri West corridor. While 27 metre long u-girders have been installed on the Noida-Greater Noida section.

According to DMRC, the U-shaped girders are precast pre-tensioned, on which track laying can be immediately done. These girders, after casting, are brought to the site and they are launched with the help of high capacity cranes. At Pushp Vihar’s casting yard, four u-girder casting beds have been set up by DMRC. Apart from this, a dedicated quality control laboratory has also been set up in order to monitor all quality-related parameters. The Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor, 22 km long, will come up with a total of 15 metro stations. A total of 61.679 km of new lines shall be developed, under the phase 4 project, across three different corridors comprising of 45 Delhi Metro stations.